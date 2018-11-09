Carson (hip) didn't participate in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Carson hasn't taken the field since injuring his hip in the first half of a Week 9 loss to the Chargers, missing the final two quarters of that contest and the first two sessions of this week. With each day that passes sans Carson, his chances to retain the Seahawks' starting running back job for Sunday's road game against the Rams dwindle. He has one opportunity (Friday's practice) to prove the health of what coach Pete Carroll has called a soft-tissue injury, according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. If the team ultimately rules out Carson, Mike Davis would handle lead RB duties, as he's done for certain stretches this season. Meanwhile, rookie Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise also would be on hand for spot reps out of the backfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories