Seahawks' Chris Carson: Done for year
Carson (hip) will be out for the rest of the season after getting injured in Seattle's Week 16 loss to the Cardinals, according to coach Pete Carroll, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
This injury will sideline Carson for the Week 17 showdown with San Francisco to decide the NFC West crown and, more importantly, for the playoffs as well. With Rashaad Penny (knee) on IR and C. J. Prosise (arm) also exiting against the Cardinals, Travis Homer is on track to become Seattle's de facto lead back. Homer's first NFL touches came in Week 15.
