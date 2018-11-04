Carson (hip) is doubtful to return to Sunday's contest against the Chargers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Carson appears to have aggravated the hip injury that limited him in practice this week and actually forced an absence Week 4. Before and after halftime, he was seen on the sideline with an ice pack wrapped around his left thigh, per Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle and Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. Considering the injury is recurring, Carson could be in danger of taking a seat next Sunday against the Rams with his long-term health in mind. Even if he doesn't miss a game, Mike Davis and perhaps rookie Rashaad Penny are poised to experience an increase in touches.