Seahawks' Chris Carson: Eclipses century mark
Carson rushed 25 times for 89 yards and a touchdown and caught three of four targets for 12 yards in Monday's 27-24 overtime win versus the 49ers.
Carson garnered 28 touches to Rashaad Penny's two, as the former was the clear bell cow again despite putting yet another ball on the ground, although the Seahawks were able to recover. The third-year running back has rushed at least 20 times in six of seven games, and the workhorse role continues to pay off, as he exceeded 100 yards from scrimmage in five of those outings. Carson will enjoy the upcoming bye and fire back up in Week 12 against the Vikings.
