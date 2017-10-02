Carson exited Sunday's game against the Colts with an air cast on his left leg, Greg Bell of the Seattle Times reports.

This doesn't look good for Carson, who went down in the fourth quarter after taking 11 carries for 42 yards while catching all three of his targets for an additional 24 yards. The rookie will presumably under further testing Monday morning in order to determine the exact severity of his situation. With Thomas Rawls a healthy scratch Sunday, it seems Eddie Lacy is next in line to try his hand as the Seahawks' primary early-down ballcarrier, with J.D. McKissic and eventually C.J. Prosise (ankle) taking over on passing downs.