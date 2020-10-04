Carson is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Carson absorbed a hard hit in the second quarter and went directly to the blue medical tent. He shook off a first-degree knee sprain during the practice week and looked explosive as ever before Sunday's injury, registering 34 total yards and a touchdown on eight touches. It's unlikely he returns to the game, so Travis Homer and rookie DeeJay Dallas will share the backfield reps moving forward.