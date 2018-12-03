Carson left Sunday's game against San Francisco in the fourth quarter to have x-rays on a finger injury, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Nursing a 21-point lead late in the contest, Seattle almost certainly will hold Carson out for the rest of the game, even though he's been deemed questionable to return. He'll finish with 13 carries for 69 yards and three catches for 39 yards on four targets, while Rashaad Penny scored the lone rushing touchdown and piled up 65 yards on seven carries. The rookie is making his case for a larger share of the workload, but Carson has done more than enough to retain the lead role unless his finger injury turns out to be severe. The Seahawks will host the Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 14.