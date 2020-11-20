Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that Hyde (foot) will suit up against the Eagles on Nov. 30 "unless there's a setback," Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Carson has missed four straight games due to his lingering foot injury, but it sounds as though he'll be back in action when Seattle next takes the field. It doesn't hurt that the starting running back will get a few extra days of recovery either, as the Seahawks are coming off a Thursday night contest and are next scheduled to play on a Monday.