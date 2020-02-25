Seahawks' Chris Carson: Expected to be ready Week 1

General manager John Schneider said Carson (hip) should be ready to start the 2020 season, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Carson is rehabbing after suffering a season-ending hip fracture Dec. 22, but he's expected to start running soon and should be cleared fully at some point during the offseason. If he's indeed able to get up to full speed in time, the 25-year-old running back will likely be in line for bell-cow duties because Schneider was pessimistic about Rashaad Penny's (torn ACL) prospects of being ready in time for the season opener. Travis Homer will likely be back for his second year, and the team has discussed keeping Marshawn Lynch and C.J. Prosise (arm) around for the 2020 season.