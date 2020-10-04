Carson (knee) is expected to play against the Dolphins on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old is questionable for Week 4 and was previously expected to be a game-day decision, but it appears he's progressed well since the release of Friday's injury report. Carson's availability will be officially determined when Seattle releases its inactive list about 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.