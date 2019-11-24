Seahawks' Chris Carson: Falls behind Penny

Carson rushed eight times for 26 yards and caught all four targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Eagles.

Carson played second fiddle to Rashaad Penny's hot hand, as Penny rumbled for 129 yards and a touchdown. Penny out-carried Carson 14-8 and registered 123 more rushing yards, although the former couldn't haul in his only target. Carson did fumble once -- he recovered -- but his backseat assignment was mainly attributed to how well Penny played, as Penny showed explosiveness, taking six carries for six or more yards while Carson did so just once. It remains to be seen to what degree Penny will cut into Carson's usage in the upcoming weeks, but coach Pete Carroll often went to the hot hand last season and may do the same going forward. Carson will look to bounce back in Week 13 against the Vikings.