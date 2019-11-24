Seahawks' Chris Carson: Falls behind Penny
Carson rushed eight times for 26 yards and caught all four targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Eagles.
Carson played second fiddle to Rashaad Penny's hot hand, as Penny rumbled for 129 yards and a touchdown. Penny out-carried Carson 14-8 and registered 123 more rushing yards, although the former couldn't haul in his only target. Carson did fumble once -- he recovered -- but his backseat assignment was mainly attributed to how well Penny played, as Penny showed explosiveness, taking six carries for six or more yards while Carson did so just once. It remains to be seen to what degree Penny will cut into Carson's usage in the upcoming weeks, but coach Pete Carroll often went to the hot hand last season and may do the same going forward. Carson will look to bounce back in Week 13 against the Vikings.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Eclipses century mark•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Compiles 133 yards•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Finds paydirt in win•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Manages little on 24 touches•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Generates 159 scrimmage yards•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Less competition for touches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...