Seahawks' Chris Carson: Fatigue contributed to reduced role
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that Carson was "gassed" from playing snaps on special teams in Monday's 24-17 loss to the Bears, which contributed to the running back seeing less work on offense than Rashaad Penny, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Carson gained 24 yards on six carries and failed to corral his lone target in the first half, then didn't see any touches in the second half while Carroll leaned more on Penny. Fortunately for Carson, Penny only produced 30 yards on 10 carries on the night, but the distribution of the workload doesn't offer much credibility to Carroll's previous claim that Carson is viewed as the team's lead back. With a matchup against a tough Dallas front seven awaiting the Seahawks in Week 3, it will be difficult to count on either back to generate much meaningful fantasy production.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Trade Values
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Gordon are two Fantasy players on the minds of people looking to make...
-
Big questions for Week 3
We get Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings on the record with the big stories...
-
Playing the Waiver Wire for Week 3
Jamey Eisenberg gives you an in-depth look at the waiver wire heading into Week 3.
-
MNF recap, Wentz update
Chris Towers breaks down Monday night's action, plus all the news you may have missed to open...
-
Fantasy football Week 3 waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Fantasy impact of Gordon to Patriots
The Patriots are trading for Josh Gordon, and here's what it means in Fantasy.