Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that Carson was "gassed" from playing snaps on special teams in Monday's 24-17 loss to the Bears, which contributed to the running back seeing less work on offense than Rashaad Penny, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Carson gained 24 yards on six carries and failed to corral his lone target in the first half, then didn't see any touches in the second half while Carroll leaned more on Penny. Fortunately for Carson, Penny only produced 30 yards on 10 carries on the night, but the distribution of the workload doesn't offer much credibility to Carroll's previous claim that Carson is viewed as the team's lead back. With a matchup against a tough Dallas front seven awaiting the Seahawks in Week 3, it will be difficult to count on either back to generate much meaningful fantasy production.