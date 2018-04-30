Seahawks' Chris Carson: Feeling push from Penny
Carson will face competition from rookie first-round pick Rashaad Penny, who the Seahawks view as a potential three-down back, ESPN.com's Brady Henderson reports.
Carson earned the Week 1 lead role in Seattle's backfield as a seventh-round rookie last season, taking 49 carries for 208 yards and seven catches for 59 yards and a touchdown before suffering a broken leg and severe ankle sprain in his fourth game. The Seahawks made a larger investment in the position this time around, making Penny the second runner off the board (behind Saquon Barkley) in a draft that included Sony Michel, Nick Chubb, Derrius Guice and Ronald Jones. While public perception may consider it somewhat of a reach, there's no doubt that Penny has enough talent to immediately push for the lead role. Despite his solid showing early last season, Carson could be relegated to a part-time role by the time Week 1 rolls around. He's unlikely to get work on passing downs, which figure to be the domain of C.J. Prosise (ankle) and/or J.D. McKissic, despite the Seahawks' belief that Penny can develop into a three-down back. The team also brings back Mike Davis as a potential competitor for early down work.
