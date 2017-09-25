Seahawks' Chris Carson: Finds end zone in loss
Carson rushed 11 times for 34 yards and caught both of his targets for 18 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 33-27 loss to Tennessee.
After rushing for 93 yards in Week 2, Carson posted another strong fantasy showing with Sunday's touchdown. He played 41 of 73 offensive snaps, and appears to have the early-down role locked up with Thomas Rawls playing a single snap and Eddie Lacy on the sidelines all game. C.J. Prosise projects to remain in his passing-downs role with the potential to cut into some of Carson's playing time, but the rookie boasts tremendous upside moving forward. It's also encouraging that the Seattle offense had its best game with Carson heavily involved. A home matchup with the Colts in Week 4 sets up well for Carson, too.
