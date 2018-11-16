Seahawks' Chris Carson: Finds end zone in return
Carson rushed 17 times for 83 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 27-24 win over the Packers.
Carson returned from a hip injury, and he fumbled the ball on his first carry. The second-year pro bounced back, though, with more rushes than both Rashaad Penny (eight) and Mike Davis (four) combined. The Seahawks played from behind for most of the contest but Carson still managed a worthy workload despite not receiving a target. He'll get extra rest ahead of Week 12's contest versus the Panthers, who rank ninth in the league with 99.0 rushing yards allowed per game.
