Carson carried the ball 12 times for 76 yards and a touchdown and caught three of five targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Jets.

He fell just shy of reaching 100 scrimmage yards for the fourth time this season, and Carson almost certainly would have gotten there in a more competitive game, as Carlos Hyde saw plenty of work in the second half in his place. Carson will likely see a bigger share of the backfield touches in Week 15's road clash with a Washington squad that should put up more of a fight.