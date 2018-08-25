Carson rushed seven times for 26 yards and one touchdown while catching two passes for 20 yards during Friday's 21-20 preseason loss to the Vikings.

It was likely the final preseason outing for the Seahawks No. 1 RB. Carson looked ready for the role, as he was was patient to allow holes to form before slipping through for a six-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Even though Carson has the starting job secure, fantasy owners should be wary about picking him too soon. The 23-year-old won't be a bell cow and the team will be anxious to see what 2018 first-rounder Rashaad Penny can do during regular-season action.