Seahawks' Chris Carson: Finds paydirt in win
Carson rushed 20 times for 90 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Falcons.
In a fifth straight game with 20 or more carries, Carson produced well with 4.5 YPC, although he failed to haul in his only target. It's a positive sign that he still managed to be a workhorse despite Rashaad Penny finally coming to life by turning eight carries into 55 yards (6.9 YPC). Now that Penny's healthy, Carson will need to stay on top of his game to avoid losing touches, but his fantasy value should be safe as long as he's producing like this. Carson will look to keep it going in Week 9 against the Buccaneers.
