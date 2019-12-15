Seahawks' Chris Carson: Finds paydirt twice in win
Carson rushed 24 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns and caught one of two targets for four yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers.
Carson returned to a bell-cow role with Rashaad Penny (knee) in injured reserve, and he busted out of the gate on the team's opening drive, carrying four times for 47 yards and a score. The third-year pro showcased his explosiveness as well, exceeding 10 yards on eight carries, including three times on the team's final drive to help ice the game. C.J. Prosise and Travis Homer combined for just seven carries, so Carson looks locked into a massive workload going forward. Carson will look to keep the engine roaring in Week 16 against the Cardinals, who have yielded 120.5 rushing yards per game -- 24th in the league.
