Carson appears to be the Seahawks' top running back through the beginning of training camp, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

While it's just training camp, Carson looks as elusive as ever, and Dugar notes that he's clearly ahead of second-year back Rashaad Penny in the pecking order. Carson did an excellent job staying up in 2018, breaking a league-high 45 tackles and coming in second with 3.4 yards after contact. He appears to be doing a better job of evading defenders completely thus far, which is a positive sign for those concerned about Carson's durability. As long as he keeps up this performance, Carson should be the Week 1 starter in a run-heavy offense. However, fantasy owners should remember Penny's big-play ability and coach Pete Carroll's willingness to go with the hot hand before picking Carson too soon.