Seahawks' Chris Carson: Fractures leg below knee
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Carson has a fracture just below his knee and likely also has a high-ankle sprain, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
The previous report regarding a potential broken ankle was apparently a bit off, but Carson nonetheless will require an extended absence, potentially even missing the rest of the season. Carroll said tests are still being done to determine the full severity of the running back's injury. Ligament or tendon damage would add another layer of complication -- something teammate Eddie Lacy can attest to. Lacy had 11 carries for 52 yards in Sunday's 46-18 win over the Colts, while Thomas Rawls was held out as a healthy scratch. Lacy figures to take over the lead role Week 5 against the Rams, but this could be a fluid situation throughout the season, just as it appeared to be heading into Week 1.
