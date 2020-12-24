Carson (foot) returned to a full practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Carson recorded a season-high 70 percent of Seattle's offensive snaps in the team's Week 15 win over Washington. In the process, he carried 15 times for 63 yards and caught two of three targets for six yards. Now that he's practicing fully again this week, Carson is in line to continue to lead the Seahawks' backfield Sunday against the Rams, with Carlos Hyde and Rashaad Penny on hand to work in complementary roles.