Seahawks' Chris Carson: Fumble woes surface
Carson rushed 15 times for 61 yards and caught all three targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 28-26 win over the Steelers. He also lost a fumble.
We knew that Carson's No. 1 job could be threatened by Penny at some point, and Carson is putting himself in a tough position by losing control of the football. Carson's fumble gave Rashaad Penny an increased role in the offense, and Penny performed well by turning 10 carries into 62 yards and a touchdown. Despite the Seahawks' disappointment in Carson's ball security, they showed their faith in Carson by handing him the ball to ice the game in the fourth quarter. This illustrates how quickly the Seahawks will go with the hot hand in the backfield, but Carson should still have a grasp on the starter's job for now.
