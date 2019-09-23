Carson rushed 15 times for 53 yards and caught his only target for negative-2 yards in Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Saints. He also fumbled once.

Carson wasn't benched immediately after his fumble, but he looked like he lost confidence in himself afterward, registering just four yards on five carries. He didn't have a touch in the fourth quarter, ceding all of his usage to C.J. Prosise as the Seahawks attempted a comeback. This was Carson's fourth fumble in three games, and the coaching staff may be losing faith that he can turn it around. Luckily for Carson, Rashaad Penny (hamstring) was inactive in this contest and Prosise was ineffective on the ground with four rushes for five yards. It's fair to assume that Carson's starting job is in jeopardy, and we could see a committee between him and Penny to start Week 4's game versus the Cardinals.