Coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks will "wait until tomorrow" to make a decision on Carson's (foot) availability for Thursday's game versus the Cardinals, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. "But he did practice and looked good in all the stuff that he did," Carroll added. "So we're real close with Chris."

As Carroll noted, Carson handled his workload in practice this week, being listed as limited on the first two Week 11 injury reports. Carson has been sidelined for three consecutive contests due to a mid-foot sprain, so the Seahawks could opt to keep him out with a long layoff before their next game (Monday, Nov. 30 at Philadelphia). That said, if he's able to play Thursday, he'll contend with Carlos Hyde and DeeJay Dallas for RB reps with Travis Homer unlikely to suit up due to a knee issue.