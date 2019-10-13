Seahawks' Chris Carson: Generates 159 scrimmage yards
Carson rushed 24 times for 124 yards and a touchdown and caught all four targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 32-28 win over the Browns.
With Rashaad Penny (hamstring) inactive, Carson garnered over 20 carries for a third straight week. The third-year pro was efficient all day with 5.2 YPC, and he put the icing on the cake with a one-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, which went down as the game-winning score. Fantasy owners who held onto Carson through his fumbling woes have been handsomely rewarded to the tune of three straight games with over 120 scrimmage yards. Even if Penny returns next week against the Ravens, Carson's role as Seattle's bell cow is safe.
