Carson (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Earlier Wednesday, coach Pete Carroll told Brady Henderson of ESPN.com that Carson took part in the walkthrough, which may have been enough to get the LP next to his name. Carson is working his way through a first-degree knee sprain, which is accompanied by a 1-to-2-week timetable. Behind Carson, Carlos Hyde also logged a limited practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, leaving Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas as the healthy Seattle running backs.
