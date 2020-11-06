Carson (foot) could practice Friday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
The running back presumably would be a limited participant, following DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday. Coach Pete Carroll suggested Carson will be re-evaluated after his Friday workout, potentially setting up a game-time decision ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET matchup with Buffalo on Sunday. The Seahawks already ruled out Carlos Hyde (hamstring), so they'll be down to DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer in the backfield if Carson misses another week. Dallas had 18 carries, five targets and two touchdowns on 79 percent snap share last week against the 49ers.
