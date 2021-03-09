Carson isn't getting a franchise tag, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Carson now becomes an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year March 17, unless the Seahawks sign him to a contract before then. Having made it this far without an extension or franchise tag, Carson likely will want to see what's available on the open market.
