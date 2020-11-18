Coach Pete Carroll suggested that Carson's (foot) status Thursday's matchup with the Cardinals will come down to a game-day decision, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. "He did practice and looked good in all the stuff that he did," Carroll said of Carson on Wednesday. "So we're real close with Chris."

Carson was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, but as Carroll noted, the running back was able to take the field in some capacity this week, logging limited activity Monday and Tuesday. Given that Carson has already been sidelined for three consecutive contests due to a mid-foot sprain, the Seahawks could opt to keep him out with a long layoff before their next game (Nov. 30 at Philadelphia). That said, if he's able to play Thursday, he'll contend with Carlos Hyde and DeeJay Dallas for backfield reps with Travis Homer unlikely to suit up due to a knee issue.