Coach Pete Carroll expects Carson (foot) to be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the 49ers, Brandon Gustafson of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The same goes for Carlos Hyde (hamstring), though Carroll apparently sounded a bit less optimistic about Hyde's chances of playing. Carroll also mentioned that Travis Homer (knee) is expected to play, while Alex Collins will be signed to the practice squad. Despite missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, it sounds like Carson will be listed as questionable on the Friday injury report.