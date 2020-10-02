Pete Carroll has been optimistic about Carson (knee) playing in Sunday's game against Miami, but the Seahawks coach did acknowledge that his starting running back will be a game-day decision, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Coming off a minor knee sprain that forced him out of last week's game, Carson was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday and was then listed as questionable on the final injury report. Carlos Hyde (shoulder) followed the same routine, but there doesn't seem to be as much concern about his status. Regardless, the situation in the Seattle backfield may not be clear until the team releases its inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Passing-down back Travis Homer and rookie fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas are the other RB options for Seattle.