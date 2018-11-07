Seahawks' Chris Carson: Held out of practice
Carson (hip) isn't practicing Wednesday and will be re-evaluated Thursday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Carson aggravated his lingering hip/groin injury after just 10 snaps and five carries in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chargers. The latest setback could inspire a more cautious approach, but coach Pete Carroll isn't ready to make any decisions on Carson's availability for Sunday's game in Los Angeles. Mike Davis would be primed for a large workload in the event of a Carson absence, with Rashaad Penny also seeing his role expand. Carroll said Carson is dealing with a soft-tissue injury that has proven somewhat difficult to manage.
