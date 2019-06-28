Carson (knee) didn't participate in June minicamp, Ben Arthur of seattlepi.com reports.

Carson is recovering from arthroscopic surgery and should be ready for the start of training camp. His absence throughout the offseason program allowed Rashaad Penny to get more work with the starting offense, showcasing a slimmed-down physique after he had some conditioning issues his rookie season. There should be room for both players to handle key roles in a run-first offense, with Mike Davis (Bears) leaving behind 112 carries and 42 targets. It is possible Penny challenges Carson for the starting job during training camp and preseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories