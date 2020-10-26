Carson (foot) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
It's unclear exactly when Carson was banged up, but he went to the locker room in the second quarter. Carlos Hyde took over as the primary running back and capitalized on the opportunity with a 24-yard touchdown. Carson rushed five times for 34 yards and added a seven-yard catch before getting injured.
