Carson went to the medical tent after having his leg twisted awkwardly in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, and Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports that Carson's unlikely to return to the game.

Carson immediately grabbed for what looked like his knee after his leg got wrenched by defensive lineman Trysten Hill. He eventually hobbled over to the medical tent before making his way to the bench. Prior to getting injured, Carson rushed 14 times for 64 yards and caught all three of his targets for 12 more. Carlos Hyde should take over lead back duties for as long as Carson remains sidelined.