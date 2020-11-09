Coach Pete Carroll said Carson (foot) is expected to practice this week to see if a return is possible Sunday against the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Earlier Monday, Carroll said it's "too early" to know if Carson will be able to play this weekend, but in his most recent comments he said, "He's got a chance." The Seahawks won't release an injury report until Wednesday, at which point we may have a better bearing on Carson's recovery from a sprained foot. Both Carson and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) have missed the last two games, but both could put themselves into a position to return in the near future, which would impact the standings of backfield mates Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas.