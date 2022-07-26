Carson (neck) is retiring from the NFL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Carson reportedly will be released with a failed physical designation before he officially retires. He started 48 of 49 games in his five seasons with Seattle, averaging 4.6 YPC and 71.5 rushing yards per game. A serious neck injury ended his 2021 campaign after four appearances, and Carson now retires with 3,502 career rushing yards, 804 receiving yards and 31 total TDs.
