Seahawks' Chris Carson: Keeps grip on lead job
Carson has played 20 snaps in two preseason games, taking eight carries for 48 yards and catching one of two targets for three yards.
Carson was held out for the preseason opener and presumably will be rested for Thursday's finale against Oakland. Talk of increased involvement in the passing game didn't come to fruition during the exhibition slate, but the third-year pro did cement his predominance in the Seattle backfield, consistently working ahead of Rashaad Penny with the first-team offense. Carson gets an excellent matchup to start the regular season, facing a Bengals defense that gave up the second most fantasy point to running backs last year.
