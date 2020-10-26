Carson is considered week-to-week after suffering a mid-foot sprain during Sunday night's 37-34 overtime loss to the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Carson was forced out of Sunday's divisional contest prior to halftime, and it looks as though he's in legitimate danger of missing the Seahawks' Week 8 tilt against the 49ers. Carlos Hyde will take over as Seattle's top backfield weapon if Carson is indeed forced to spend more time on the sideline. Travis Homer also suffered a knee contusion Sunday, and Rashaad Penny still doesn't appear ready to come off injured reserve, so rookie fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas could be positioned for the No. 2 role behind Hyde.