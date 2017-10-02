The Seahawks placed Carson (leg) on injured reserve Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

In the wake of Sunday's game, Carson's diagnosis includes a fractured leg just below the knee and potentially a high-ankle sprain. There's no telling if he'll miss the rest of the regular season, but he'll be eligible for activation from IR on Sunday, Dec. 3 versus the Eagles, at the earliest. For the foreseeable future, Carson will yield his newfound role to some combination of Eddie Lacy, C.J. Prosise and J.D. McKissic. During Sunday's fateful contest, Prosise was sidelined with an ankle injury, leaving Lacy (11 carries for 52 yards) and McKissic (four rushes for 38 yards and one touchdown, plus one reception for 27 yards and another TD) to operate out of the backfield. Prosise could eat into McKissic's workload upon returning, while Lacy handles most of the first- and second-down work.