Seahawks' Chris Carson: Leading rusher in crowded backfield
Carson rushed for 59 yards on 14 carries but wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 27-3 win over the Raiders in London.
Rashaad Penny (nine carries, two catches) and Mike Davis (six carries, one catch) were both involved out of the backfield as well. Unfortunately for the trio of running backs, all three of Seattle's touchdowns came through the air. Carson figures to keep leading the team in carries coming out of Seattle's Week 7 bye, but he's far from having a monopoly on the team's rushing attack.
