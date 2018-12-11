Seahawks' Chris Carson: Leads backfield again
Carson rushed 22 times for 90 yards and a touchdown in Monday's win over the Vikings.
Carson was the leader in the backfield once again, doubling up the 11 carries Rashaad Penny and Mike Davis combined for. The Seahawks rushed Carson six times on their final offensive drive in the fourth quarter, and he rewarded their decision punching in a two-yard score -- the eventual game-winner -- to make it a two-possession game. Carson and the Seahawks will head to San Francisco in Week 15.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Practices in full•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Limited by dislocated finger•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Diagnosed with finger dislocation•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Exits with finger injury•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Totals 63 yards versus Panthers•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Finds end zone in return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...