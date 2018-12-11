Carson rushed 22 times for 90 yards and a touchdown in Monday's win over the Vikings.

Carson was the leader in the backfield once again, doubling up the 11 carries Rashaad Penny and Mike Davis combined for. The Seahawks rushed Carson six times on their final offensive drive in the fourth quarter, and he rewarded their decision punching in a two-yard score -- the eventual game-winner -- to make it a two-possession game. Carson and the Seahawks will head to San Francisco in Week 15.

More News
Our Latest Stories