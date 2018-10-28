Seahawks' Chris Carson: Leads backfield again
Carson rushed 25 times for 105 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Lions. He also caught two passes for 19 yards.
Coach Pete Carroll has remarked that he wants to continue leaning on the run game and a 14-point halftime lead helped the cause in Week 8. It was Carson's third 100-yard rushing game and second touchdown in six outings. However, the usage tree between Carson, Mike Davis and rookie Rashaad Penny has been flaky on a game-to-game basis, so fantasy owners should hinder their expectations accordingly.
