Seahawks' Chris Carson: Leads Seattle backfield
Carson gained 39 yards on six carries and caught his only target for another 10 yards in Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Packers.
Eddie Lacy started but only played seven snaps, while Carson handled 27 and C.J. Prosise took 15, Pro Football Focus reports. With Lacy completely ineffective (three yards on five carries) and Prosise mostly limited to work in obvious passing situations, Carson likely would've received double-digit carries if the Seahawks hadn't been forced into catch-up mode while getting dominated in time of possession. Should Thomas Rawls (ankle) miss another game, Carson likely would operate as the lead runner Week 2 against San Francisco. It's even possible Carson emerges as the lead back when Rawls is available. The rookie seventh-round pick is already a much more valuable asset than Lacy.
