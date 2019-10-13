Seahawks' Chris Carson: Less competition for touches
Carson is in line to see the majority of the touches Week 6 against Cleveland, as backup Rashaad Penny (hamstring) is inactive for the contest.
While Carson was still the lead back Week 5 against the Rams, Penny got on the field for 12 offensive snaps in his return and carried the ball six times. That threat to Carson's workload will no longer exist against the Browns, as Penny will be on the inactive list and C.J. Prosise -- who didn't log a single offensive snap last week -- is in line to serve as the No. 2 running back. Carson and company will now face a Cleveland defense that is giving up the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs in standard formats, which makes the matchup seem good on paper. However, Seattle will be without starting offensive lineman Duane Brown (biceps) and D.J. Fluker (hamstring), who are both on the inactive list for the Week 6 tilt.
