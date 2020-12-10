Carson (foot) was limited in practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Seattle capped the reps of both Carson and Carlos Hyde (toe) to begin Week 14 prep as they put their respective injuries further in the rear-view mirror. During this past Sunday's loss to the Giants, Carson received a typical offensive snap share (58 percent), which he parlayed into 16 touches for 110 yards and one TD. Behind him, Hyde (25 percent, five touches) and DeeJay Dallas (17, two) split the rest of the backfield reps with Travis Homer (knee) still sidelined. Expect a similar breakdown Sunday versus the Jets as long as the status quo holds.