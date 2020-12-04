Carson (foot) was a limited practice participant Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The Seahawks are managing Carson's reps following his return from a four-game absence due to a mid-foot sprain. Elsewhere in the backfield, Carlos Hyde (toe) and Travis Homer (wrist/thumb/knee) didn't practice at all Thursday. Hyde (17 touches, 61 percent of the offensive snaps) got more work than Carson (10, 37) on Monday against the Eagles, but that breakdown may flip if this week's activity levels for both are maintained.