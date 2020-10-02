Carson (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Carson has now put together back-to-back limited practice sessions since suffering a first-degree knee sprain during Week 3's win over Dallas. He was initially diagnosed with a 1-to-2-week timetable, but the door hasn't yet officially been closed for Carson to suit up versus Miami on Sunday. Top backup Carlos Hyde (shoulder) was also limited Thursday.
