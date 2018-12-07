Carson (finger) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

In a Week 13 win against the 49ers, Carson earned his third-highest offensive snap share (58.3 percent) in a given game this season, leading fellow running backs Rashaad Penny (20.7) and Mike Davis (17.2). While he racked up 100-plus yards from scrimmage (108, to be exact) for the fourth time in 10 contests, Carson emerged with a dislocated finger. His ability to practice Thursday bodes well for his availability for Monday's game versus the Vikings, but he may take a step back as a pass catcher due to the injured appendage.

