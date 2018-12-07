Seahawks' Chris Carson: Limited by dislocated finger
Carson (finger) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
In a Week 13 win against the 49ers, Carson earned his third-highest offensive snap share (58.3 percent) in a given game this season, leading fellow running backs Rashaad Penny (20.7) and Mike Davis (17.2). While he racked up 100-plus yards from scrimmage (108, to be exact) for the fourth time in 10 contests, Carson emerged with a dislocated finger. His ability to practice Thursday bodes well for his availability for Monday's game versus the Vikings, but he may take a step back as a pass catcher due to the injured appendage.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Diagnosed with finger dislocation•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Exits with finger injury•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Totals 63 yards versus Panthers•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Finds end zone in return•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Rejoining lineup in starting role•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Set for Thursday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...